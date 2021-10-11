BancorpSouth Bank Has $384,000 Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 69,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,695 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,165,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,544,000 after acquiring an additional 258,351 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 22,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $65.16 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $65.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.94 and a 200-day moving average of $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.09.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

