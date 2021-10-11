BancorpSouth Bank Purchases Shares of 1,360 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26,400.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.7% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $173.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.04. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $112.13 and a 12-month high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

