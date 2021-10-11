Bank of America Trims Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Target Price to $32.00

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.85.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.29. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $44.92.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $280,195.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,507 shares of company stock worth $855,345. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,079,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,908,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,477,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1,107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.