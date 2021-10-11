Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 162,261 Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 113.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,803 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 162,261 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BancorpSouth Bank were worth $8,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BXS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 194,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXS opened at $30.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.31. BancorpSouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $21.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $282.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. BancorpSouth Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BancorpSouth Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

BancorpSouth Bank Profile

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

