Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 3,769 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.16% of Valmont Industries worth $8,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood raised Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.33.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $241.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.20. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.85 and a 52 week high of $265.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

