Bank of Montreal Can Buys 81,188 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,682 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,188 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $7,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBL. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 59.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 350,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 130,547 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 143.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 270,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after acquiring an additional 159,465 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,037,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,011,000 after acquiring an additional 17,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,364 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.99.

Shares of NYSE:BBL opened at $52.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.07. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $68.04.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $4.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.2%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.69%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

