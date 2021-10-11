Bank of Montreal Can Has $7.59 Million Stock Position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,428 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.17% of Oppenheimer worth $7,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OPY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the first quarter worth $214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 61.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 14.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 795,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,872,000 after buying an additional 101,814 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 19.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 15,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 44.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

OPY stock opened at $50.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $636.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.41. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $55.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $340.29 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 11.85%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Oppenheimer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Oppenheimer Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY).

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.