Bank of Montreal Can Has $8.47 Million Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 238.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,610 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Tenable were worth $8,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. FBN Securities started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $321,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $1,509,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 108,452 shares of company stock worth $4,689,251 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENB opened at $48.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.85 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

