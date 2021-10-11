Bank of Montreal Can Has $9.14 Million Stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,204 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.73% of Johnson Outdoors worth $9,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 13.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 1.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 2.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $109.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.94. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.35 and a 1-year high of $154.18. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.33. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $213.57 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.