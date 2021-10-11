Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 178,556.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,185 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.20% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $7,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $22.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.50. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $23.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.25%. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.