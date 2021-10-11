Bank of Montreal Can Invests $7.73 Million in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 796,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,725,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth about $8,121,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,588,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter worth about $728,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth about $2,889,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sustainable Development Acquisition I alerts:

NASDAQ:SDAC opened at $9.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.