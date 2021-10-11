Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,964,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ML. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in MoneyLion by 507.7% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,637,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,786 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the 1st quarter worth about $15,423,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the 1st quarter worth about $4,979,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the 1st quarter worth about $4,831,000. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the 1st quarter worth about $2,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Shares of ML opened at $5.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.50. MoneyLion Inc. has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $12.90.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on MoneyLion in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

MoneyLion Company Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML).

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.