Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 141,610 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 238.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 200,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,610 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Tenable were worth $8,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Tenable by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

TENB stock opened at $48.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.22. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $58.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -185.85 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. FBN Securities began coverage on Tenable in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $76,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $58,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,152.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,452 shares of company stock valued at $4,689,251. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

