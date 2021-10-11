Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $24.52 Million Stock Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 33,347 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.65% of Moelis & Company worth $24,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $994,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MC stock opened at $68.27 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $35.86 and a twelve month high of $68.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.48. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

