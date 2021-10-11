Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 778,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,265 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $22,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OPI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 233,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 29,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $26.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -37.10 and a beta of 1.30. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.88.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($2.51). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.54 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

