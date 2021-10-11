Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 27,370 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,370 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $25,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 97,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after buying an additional 20,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 299,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,901,000 after buying an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after buying an additional 16,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.25.

SPB opened at $95.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.86. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.98 and a 52 week high of $99.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

