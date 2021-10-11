BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.

BankUnited has increased its dividend by 7.1% over the last three years. BankUnited has a payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BankUnited to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

BKU opened at $42.24 on Monday. BankUnited has a one year low of $23.13 and a one year high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $231.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.90 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BankUnited stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 49.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of BankUnited worth $22,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

