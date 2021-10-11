Barclays Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €66.90 Price Target

Barclays set a €66.90 ($78.71) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on G24. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €73.04 ($85.93).

Shares of ETR:G24 opened at €58.34 ($68.64) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. Scout24 has a 12-month low of €58.56 ($68.89) and a 12-month high of €77.25 ($90.88). The business’s 50 day moving average is €68.10 and its 200 day moving average is €68.23.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

