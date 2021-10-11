Barclays Cuts Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Price Target to $33.00

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $80.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PRLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.37.

NASDAQ PRLD opened at $15.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $95.38.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $464,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peggy Scherle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $709,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,033 shares of company stock worth $3,236,705. Corporate insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 9.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

