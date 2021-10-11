Barclays Raises NEXT (LON:NXT) Price Target to GBX 8,800

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 8,700 ($113.67) to GBX 8,800 ($114.97) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.77% from the company’s previous close.

NXT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NEXT from GBX 7,700 ($100.60) to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank raised NEXT to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut NEXT to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on NEXT in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,128.57 ($106.20).

Get NEXT alerts:

Shares of NXT stock opened at GBX 7,536 ($98.46) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,985.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7,984.89. NEXT has a 52 week low of GBX 5,534 ($72.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,484 ($110.84). The company has a market cap of £10.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.55.

In related news, insider Michael J. Roney purchased 805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,838 ($102.40) per share, for a total transaction of £63,095.90 ($82,435.20).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.