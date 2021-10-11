Barclays Raises Relx (LON:REL) Price Target to GBX 2,500

Relx (LON:REL) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from GBX 2,390 ($31.23) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on REL. reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on Relx in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,135 ($27.89) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relx presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,248.45 ($29.38).

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of REL opened at GBX 2,146 ($28.04) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £41.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Relx has a one year low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a one year high of GBX 2,246 ($29.34). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,172.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,008.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.68%.

In related news, insider Paul Walker bought 16,000 shares of Relx stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,202 ($28.77) per share, for a total transaction of £352,320 ($460,308.34).

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.