Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMKBY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

Shares of AMKBY stock opened at $13.55 on Thursday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.