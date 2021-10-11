Barclays Reiterates €64.00 Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

Barclays set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.50 ($118.24) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €82.46 ($97.01).

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €63.74 ($74.99) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.23. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €47.35 ($55.71) and a 1-year high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €70.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €73.62.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

