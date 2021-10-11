Barclays Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF)

Barclays reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Barclays currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TUWLF. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tullow Oil to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Tullow Oil stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70. Tullow Oil has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.94.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

