Barclays Trims Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Target Price to $53.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.58% from the company’s current price.
ADNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.30.
Shares of Adient stock opened at $44.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 3.13. Adient has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Adient by 334.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Adient by 59.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Adient by 169.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adient by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adient Company Profile
Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.
