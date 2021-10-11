Barclays Trims Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Target Price to $53.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.58% from the company’s current price.

ADNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $44.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 3.13. Adient has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. Adient’s revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.78) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adient will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Adient by 334.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Adient by 59.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Adient by 169.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adient by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

