Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €70.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BAS. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Basf in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Basf in a report on Monday, October 4th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Basf in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €80.53 ($94.75).

Basf stock traded up €0.34 ($0.40) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €63.68 ($74.92). 1,942,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a fifty-two week high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $58.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €65.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €67.39.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

