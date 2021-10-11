Beam (BEAM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $15.00 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. In the last week, Beam has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. Beam has a market capitalization of $68.07 million and approximately $15.00 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003389 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 97.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beam Profile

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 98,828,920 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

