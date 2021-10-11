Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $414,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total transaction of $1,790,752.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock opened at $238.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $226.15 and a 52 week high of $267.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.33.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.