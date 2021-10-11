Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Loop Capital

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.85.

BBBY stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $14.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,141,967. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 49.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,732,000 after buying an additional 127,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,814,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,897,000 after buying an additional 147,361 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

