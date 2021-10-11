Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Kingfisher (LON:KGF)

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 313 ($4.09) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of Kingfisher stock opened at GBX 324.90 ($4.24) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.71. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 389.67 ($5.09). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 353.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 355.31.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

