Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BCYC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.00.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 million. Analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $279,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 11,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $407,804.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,240 shares of company stock valued at $4,465,698 over the last three months. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 236.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 27,029 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,254,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

