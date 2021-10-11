BiFi Price Reaches $0.0971 on Major Exchanges (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. During the last seven days, BiFi has traded up 22% against the US dollar. BiFi has a total market capitalization of $10.44 million and $194,372.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BiFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0971 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00098769 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.88 or 0.00423210 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012956 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00033582 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00010816 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000637 BTC.

BiFi Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 998,206,747 coins and its circulating supply is 107,442,841 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

BiFi Coin Trading

