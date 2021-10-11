Birchcliff Energy’s (BIR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank restated their buy rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$8.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

BIR has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.91.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Shares of BIR opened at C$6.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.45. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.63 and a 1 year high of C$7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$193.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$188.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.99%.

In other news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.53, for a total transaction of C$1,306,000.00.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.