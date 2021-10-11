Birchcliff Energy’s (BIREF) Buy Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reissued their buy rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BIREF. Scotiabank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Friday. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Birchcliff Energy to a buy rating and set a C$9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIREF opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $157.64 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 13.77%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.0159 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

