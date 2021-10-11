Bismuth (BIS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $114.00

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 11th. During the last week, Bismuth has traded up 47.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC on major exchanges. Bismuth has a total market cap of $4.03 million and $114.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008907 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 201.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,542,438 coins and its circulating supply is 22,397,767 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

