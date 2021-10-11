Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Trading Up 43.7% This Week

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 43.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $287,965.97 and $4.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.08 or 0.00217228 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.63 or 0.00123893 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.53 or 0.00134388 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002665 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000412 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

