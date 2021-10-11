Bitcoin Interest Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.00 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $291,297.00 and $4.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 40.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.87 or 0.00204182 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.07 or 0.00123473 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.13 or 0.00127100 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002421 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

