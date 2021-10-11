BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,640,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,728 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of CEVA worth $172,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 528.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 265,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 223,043 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of CEVA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of CEVA by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CEVA by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 28,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of CEVA by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CEVA shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CEVA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $42.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $965.76 million, a P/E ratio of -280.60, a P/E/G ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.35. CEVA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.92 and a 1-year high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEVA Profile

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

