BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,906,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,221 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.65% of ProAssurance worth $179,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 2,717.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 556,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,276,000 after buying an additional 536,969 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,036,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,264,000 after buying an additional 397,384 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 474,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,705,000 after buying an additional 238,740 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 966,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,874,000 after buying an additional 97,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth $2,212,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRA stock opened at $22.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.19. ProAssurance Co. has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.96 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $258.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.89 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is -38.46%.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

