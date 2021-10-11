BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,026,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709,763 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.44% of Red Rock Resorts worth $171,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RRR. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Shares of RRR stock opened at $53.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.83. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 2.57.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business had revenue of $428.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.83 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RRR. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.