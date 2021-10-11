BlackRock Inc. Sells 50,195 Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,584,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $176,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GCP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,161,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 55,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 220,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GCP. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NYSE GCP opened at $22.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.95. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $27.78.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

