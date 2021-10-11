BlackRock Inc. Takes $187.74 Million Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 741,169 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $187,738,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. South State Corp bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $34,000. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
COIN stock opened at $248.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.00 and a 12-month high of $429.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.45.
In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $507,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.38, for a total transaction of $1,275,630.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 928,604 shares of company stock worth $240,437,560.
COIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.63.
Coinbase Global Profile
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
