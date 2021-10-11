BlackRock Inc. Takes $187.74 Million Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 741,169 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $187,738,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. South State Corp bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $34,000. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COIN stock opened at $248.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.00 and a 12-month high of $429.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.45.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $507,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.38, for a total transaction of $1,275,630.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 928,604 shares of company stock worth $240,437,560.

COIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.63.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

