BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Stake Trimmed by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 435,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,155 shares during the period. BlackRock MuniYield Fund accounts for 3.3% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $6,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 6.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,515,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 6.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 232.9% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 59,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 41,329 shares during the last quarter. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $14.60. 36,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,802. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $15.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

