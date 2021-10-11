BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Earns Buy Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $956.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $953.50.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK opened at $844.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $896.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $863.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $587.90 and a 1-year high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 38.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in BlackRock by 1,218.9% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,921,000 after acquiring an additional 50,159 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in BlackRock by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,029,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Castellan Group LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.