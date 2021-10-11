Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Position in Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Aravive were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aravive by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Aravive by 74.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 88,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,587 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Aravive by 3.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Aravive by 38.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 16,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive during the second quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aravive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of ARAV stock opened at $3.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 3.07. Aravive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aravive, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

