Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 54.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XEC. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 159.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 29.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the second quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Cimarex Energy news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XEC stock opened at $87.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.01. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $92.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -256.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. US Capital Advisors cut Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group cut Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.65.

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

