Blair William & Co. IL Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 45.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000.

NYSEARCA XNTK opened at $158.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.86 and a 200-day moving average of $154.53. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $113.89 and a 1-year high of $166.93.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

