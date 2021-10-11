Blair William & Co. IL Has $306,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

JMST stock opened at $51.05 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.96 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.06.

