Blair William & Co. IL Has $317,000 Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in WD-40 by 32.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,642,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,913,000 after acquiring an additional 405,916 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in WD-40 by 5.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 530,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $162,291,000 after acquiring an additional 28,456 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in WD-40 by 21.9% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,719,000 after acquiring an additional 52,345 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in WD-40 by 25.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,926,000 after acquiring an additional 56,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in WD-40 by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,672,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on WDFC shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of WDFC opened at $232.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36 and a beta of -0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.71 and its 200-day moving average is $249.41. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total transaction of $324,050.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total transaction of $5,933,104.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,533 shares in the company, valued at $22,744,419.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,819 shares of company stock worth $8,295,770 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.