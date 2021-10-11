Blair William & Co. IL Makes New $292,000 Investment in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Capri by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $49.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.08. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $61.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.04) earnings per share. Capri’s revenue was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Capri from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. raised their target price on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.76.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

